RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden will visit the Triangle this Thursday, the White House confirmed to CBS 17 Tuesday.

According to sources in the Democratic party, President Biden will visit the Raleigh-Durham area to discuss “Bidenomics” and his Investing in America agenda.

The White House has not said when or where the president will speak.

Thursday is the same day that lawmakers will vote on contempt charges against the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

The White House plans to release more information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.