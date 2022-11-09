GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville.

The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize.

A lucky ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot in the drawing that was delayed until Tuesday morning. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing.

The $1 million win here – one of 22 nationally – came with a ticket that matched all five white balls. The lucky ticket was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington.

The eight $50,000 wins occurred with $2 tickets that matched four white balls and the Powerball. Those wins occurred in Charlotte through Online Play on the lottery’s website and in stores in Gatesville, Winston-Salem, Statesville, Belmont, Fayetteville, Morehead City, and Franklin.

In Williamsburg and Hampton here in Virginia, there were also two $50,000 winning tickets sold.

The odds of matching numbers four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.