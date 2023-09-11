RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Monday night’s Powerball drawing could make someone half a billion dollars richer.

The last 22 Powerball drawings have not produced a jackpot winner, but in that time North Carolina has raised over $10 million for education from Powerball sales.

“Big jackpots for Powerball also mean a big win for education in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “While we are all rooting for a jackpot winner here, we also love seeing how much money a big Powerball jackpot run raises for education.”

While no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball, the Tar Heel state had more than 30,000 winning tickets.