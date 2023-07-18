PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A vehicle has caused thousands to lose power Tuesday in Perquimans County.

According to a Facebook post from Perquimans County Emergency Services, the crash occurred in the Belvidere area and has caused power outages in the Belvidere and Winfall communities.

As of 7:25 a.m. 2,110 Dominion Energy customers are without power due to the crash. Dominion Energy crews were on the scene and officials say repairs are expected to be complete around 11 a.m.