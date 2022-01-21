Power out at Chowan University in North Carolina

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — University officials have sent out a HawkAlert to students informing them that power is out at Chowan.

As of 11:15 p.m. on Friday, about 725 people are without power at Chowan and in the surrounding areas. University officials said that power was out due to a down power pole from a car accident.

Dominion does not have an estimated time of when power will return.

Students on campus are asked to stay in their rooms and layer up.