Power out at Chowan University in North Carolina

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — University officials have sent out a HawkAlert to students informing them that power is out at Chowan.
As of 11:15 p.m. on Friday, about 725 people are without power at Chowan and in the surrounding areas. University officials said that power was out due to a down power pole from a car accident.
Dominion does not have an estimated time of when power will return.
Students on campus are asked to stay in their rooms and layer up.
