Post office tells Fayetteville man it stopped deliveries to his home because of thefts in the area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man said he’s having ongoing issues with the United States Postal Service not delivering packages to his home.

“I reached out to you because we need some help,” said Paul White Jr.

He said he’s been trying to get USPS to deliver to his home for the past two years.

He said he was told the package deliveries stopped because of thefts in the area.

“I’m not worried about theft. I have surveillance cameras around my house. I see my packages as soon as they come up,” White said. “No one else should be able to dictate whether or not I get my mail. They can’t tell them not to deliver a package to me. It’s my package.”

White said he’s tired of having to drive to the post office to pick up packages.

“I work six days a week from sun up to sundown, so there is no way I can get there before they close without having to take off work and lose money just to meet up with them and get my mail, which they’re paid to deliver in the first place.”

Two of White’s neighbors also described issues they’re also having with USPS. They said they still get some packages delivered to their doors, but not all.

“We aren’t really having a lot of faith in the US Postal Service right now,” Jason Eaddy said.

The USPS sent this statement about the issues: