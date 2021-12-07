Portion of Road Street in Elizabeth City closed Tuesday due to natural gas leak

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of North Road Street in Elizabeth City is currently closed Tuesday afternoon following a natural gas leak.

According to a tweet from Elizabeth City Police around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Road Street is currently closed between Hughes Boulevard and Broad Street due to a gas leak.

Motorists are advised to stay alert and drive with caution.

An estimated reopening of the roadways has not yet been released.

