EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police are calling out to parents and community members after recent paintball incidents caused damage in the area.

According to a recent social media post from police, officials say they have been made aware of several teens shooting paintballs at each other.

Paintballs can reach speeds of 300 ft. per second (200 mph) and can damage the eyes and other soft tissues.

The recent incidents have worried local residents after vehicles and personal properties sustained damages.

Although paintball guns are technically toys, police are warning parents and teens to use them cautiously and adhere to safety guidelines.

“We at EPD are very concerned about these incidents, and we would like some assistance,” said the post. “If you are a parent or family member who knows someone who owns one of these weapons, please make sure that they are used responsibly in recreational areas.”

Police are asking residents to call 252-482-5144 if they have information.