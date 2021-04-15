Police: Teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. (AP) — A popular teacher in North Carolina has died in what authorities said was an “old Western shootout” with members of a Mexican drug cartel.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that Barney Dale Harris taught Spanish at Union Academy Charter School in Monroe.

He was found dead April 8 in an Alamance County mobile home that authorities called a drug “stash house.”

Sheriff Terry Johnson said officers found Harris wearing a face cover, gloves and a bulletproof vest.

There were also 30 shell casings in and outside of the mobile home.

Authorities also said that 1.2 kilos of cocaine and about $7,000 in cash were found.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10