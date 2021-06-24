Police: Shooting reported on Main Street in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in Ahoskie.
According to police, the victim was located on Main Street behind Ahoskie Elementary School around 2 p.m.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. No other information regarding the victim or the cause of the shooting is known at this time.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.