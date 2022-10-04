ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in Elizabeth City in September.

According to Elizabeth City Police, they have obtained a warrant for murder on 28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. His last known residence was in the 100 block of Summerfield Street in Elizabeth City.

Police say Laster is considered armed and dangerous.

Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. (Courtesy – Elizabeth City Police)

The charges stem following a shooting on September 23. Officers were sent to a call regarding a gunshot victim around 7:20 that night in the 500 block of West Grice Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found 38-year-old Erin Gibbs suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say this is an active ongoing investigation and urge anyone with additional information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.