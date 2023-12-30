MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Dec. 28, there was a hit-and-run involving a teen on a bike, police said.

The incident took place at the Dare County Library located on Hwy. 64 and Burnside Road. The vehicle involved in the incident was a 2013-2016 white Ford F150 with black pinstripes and an OBX license plate, police said.

The driver was a 5’ 6” female with blonde hair wearing a white sweater/hoodie and blue jeans, and was last seen heading southbound on Hwy. 64 around 12 p.m. on Thursday, police said.