EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are searching for 28-year-old Kathern Ann Rhines of Chowan Court in Edenton and said she was last seen Saturday at a baby shower in Roper, N.C.

Kathern Ann Rhines (Photo – Edenton Police Department)

Police said her 2006 Dodge Charger, with license plate KET-2310, was last seen traveling west on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 12:46 a.m. Sunday.

Rhines has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone with information on Rhines is asked to call 911 immediately.