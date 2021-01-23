Police searching for missing 23-year-old North Carolina man with possible cognitive impairment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVVY) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered 23-year-old man.

Hugo Oswaldo Calderon-Chavez was last seen in the 3500 block of Thomasville Road, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The department confirmed that Calderon-Chavez is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as a Hispanic man with short black hair and brown eyes. Calderon-Chavez is about 6 feet in height and weighs around 275 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black “RC BODY SHOP” t-shirt, black pants and Timberline boots.

Calderon-Chavez may be driving a green 2002 Toyota Tacoma with a 30 day N.C. temporary tags 26418346

Anyone with information about Calderon-Chavez should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.