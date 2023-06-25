EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – On Sunday, around 5 a.m., Edenton Police responded to a burglary alarm in the 100 block of West Queen Street.

Surveillance video shows a man and a woman attempting to break into the Southern Bank ATM.

The suspects were in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with Virginia plates that read: XUX-6497.

According to the release, the pickup has warwickmechanicalgroup.com on the tailgate and the number 35. The vehicle had a silver ladder rack and red and yellow gas cylinders in the bed of the truck.

After contacting Warwick Mechanical Group, police discovered that this vehicle is assigned and stationed at a job site in Elizabeth City, N.C. at the new Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Edenton Police are working very closely with Elizabeth City Police to locate this vehicle, as well as other agencies in Virginia and North Carolina.

Anyone with information that can help identify these two individuals is asked to contact the Edenton Police Department and can do so at 252-632-0303.