EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Edenton police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a shots fired incident Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.

Kemone Gregory (Photo Courtesy: Edenton Police Department) Tiquan Bartlett (Photo Courtesy: Edenton Police Department)

After further investigation and examining evidence, police were able to establish that Kemone Sencer Gregory and Tiquan Daeshawn Bartlett were involved in the incident.

Anyone who has information about Gregory and Bartlett is asked to contact the police department or utilize the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303.