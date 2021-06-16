Police responded to drive-by shooting in Murfreesboro on Tuesday

North Carolina

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, the Murfreesboro Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting.

According to their Facebook post, the shooting took place during the day on Main Street. One young woman was affected, although the extent of her injuries is unknown.

“We will have absolutely no tolerance for this type of activity in our town’s streets where traffic is heavy and people are minding their own business, much less any other part of town,” said Chief D.D Griffith.

No other details were made immediately available.

