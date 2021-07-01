Police respond to eight-car crash in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 158 and Kitty Hawk Road.

When they arrived on the scene, authorities discovered that eight vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials say it occurred when a cargo-hauling vehicle, traveling north, went into the right turn lane to avoid several vehicles in both lanes in front of it.

At this point, the vehicle swerved and entered the intersection at a high rate of speed striking a vehicle driving westbound. It then flipped and struck six vehicles stopped at the red light.

Police say four people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, while an additional person was flown to Sentara Norfolk by Dare Med Flight.

The investigation is ongoing.