Police remind residents of scheduled power outage in town of Hertford Saturday night

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are reminding residents that electric power will be cut to the town of Hertford Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The cut off will begin Oct. 24 at 11 p.m. Police say that the power is expected to resume normally early Sunday morning and officers will be out in the community to assist residents.

Officials say that the scheduled outage is for Albemarle Electric to conduct maintenance on the system.

“Anyone who requires power to operate lifesaving equipment at home, please make arrangements or PM us. Stay off the roads if you can. The power should be back on early Sunday morning. Please call for help,” police posted to Facebook.

