Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm
Closings & Delays
Paul D. Camp Community College

Police: Person shot on Grice Street in Elizabeth City

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elizabeth City Police Generic

Photo Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating following a shooting Monday morning in the 400 block of Grice Street.

A person sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before authorities arrived on scene.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown, a department spokesperson said.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential. \

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10