Police: Person shot on Grice Street in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating following a shooting Monday morning in the 400 block of Grice Street.

A person sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before authorities arrived on scene.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown, a department spokesperson said.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential. \