Police name 2 men as persons of interest in Sunday shooting in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men they say are persons of interest in a shooting incident in Edenton early Sunday morning.

According to Edenton Police, they responded to the 200 block of Chowan Court around 4:25 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting.

There were no injuries or damages reported, however police say their investigation regarding the incident indicated that the shooting was “not random.”

After further investigation, Edenton Police stated that they looking for Darian Wade Copeland (AKA Pooh) and Daniel Alfonza Hurdle Jr who are persons of interest regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Sergeant Michael of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-337-4878 or Chief King at 252-482-9890. You can also contact the Anonymous Tip line at 252- 632- 0303 or use the anonymous website HERE.