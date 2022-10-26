ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are looking for a missing 18-year-old last seen Wednesday.

Elizabeth City Police say Jason Bedford was last seen Wednesday around the 1300 block of West Ehringhaus Street. Police say he was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and a blue backpack.

Police added that he has autism and suffers from depression.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

Jason Bedford, Oct. 26, 2022 (Courtesy – ECP)