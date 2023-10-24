EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man arrested in connection with a string of serious crimes in Edenton is being held on a more than $1 million bond, police confirmed.

Edenton Police arrested Donelle Lee Capehart Jr. on Oct. 21. He is now facing a long list of charges tied to four cases that injured a total of 14 victims.

None of the shootings were fatal.

His arrest followed an investigation that dates back to January of this year, when the Town of Edenton started to see an uptick in shooting incidents related to gang activity. Investigators tied the criminal activity to individuals associated with the 4L, LBM, or 215 gangs.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Firearm Forensic Lab assisted EPD with the investigation.

“We must address the access to guns; so many people are possessing guns that should not have access to them,” said Chief King. “We remain committed to the Town Council’s initiative to strive to be a crime-free community through education and enforcement. However, we need everyone to get involved and gain courage not to be intimidated by anyone. Edenton is our community, and together, we shall set the tone and let these few individuals know that we will speak up.”

Capehart was charged with three counts of felony discharge of weapon into occupied property and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in town limits stemming from an incident on January 25 in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue. Two minor children and an adult were injured in this shooting, non critically.

Capehart was charged with eight felony counts of discharge of weapon into occupied property and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in town limits stemming from an incident the next day in the 300 block of North Moseley Street. Eight adults were injured in this incident.

Capehart was charged with two felony counts of discharge weapon into occupied property, one felony count of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in town limits stemming from an incident on February 4 in the 200 block of East Freemason Street. There were two elderly victims in this case. The injuries were not fatal.

Capehart was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm in town limits stemming from an incident on April 3 in the 300 block of Boswell Street. A man was injured in this case.