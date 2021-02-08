Police looking for man in connection with fatal shooting in Elizabeth City

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man they believe shot and killed another man on Travis Drive in Elizabeth City early Monday.

Police are looking for Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason of the 1200 block of Byrd Street in Elizabeth City. He’s wanted on a charge of murder.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 300 block of Travis Drive around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

They arrived to find Oshea Tyquan Lee was found unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lee was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191, Investigator Jason Wheelbarger at 252-340-1385 or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.