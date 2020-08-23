Police investigating third death this weekend in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a third death that happened this weekend.

Officers responded to the 1400 block Herrington Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a person found dead inside a home.

The victim was later identified 29-year-old Jeremy Jerel Floyd.

No further information has been released.

This is the third death this weekend being investigated in Elizabeth City.

Minutes before this incident, police say a 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The 19-year-old was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Early Sunday morning, a 22-year-old was found “dead in the roadway” in the intersection of North Road Street and Cypress Street.

This is an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

