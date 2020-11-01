Police investigating October shooting in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police are asking residents’ help in finding persons of interest regarding a shooting that happened late october.

Reports state that the shooting occurred at martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and Cox Ave. around 6;15 p.m. on October 20.

Initial investigations indicate that this was not a random incident, according to police.

The Edenton Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident as well identifying subjects in the photos.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Michael of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. You can also contact our Anonymous Tip line at 252- 632- 0303.







