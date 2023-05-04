Police search for vehicles and suspects in connection to shots fired near a local high school in Edenton. (Photo Courtesy: Edenton Police Department)

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Edenton police are investigating after a report of shots fire Wednesday night near a local high school.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded to a report of shots fire around 7:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Bond St near John A. Holmes High School. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said they saw two vehicles parked beside one another.

Police say further investigation revealed that two people exchanged gunfire at each other from the vehicles. Officials also learned that one of the vehicles involved, which is said to be a white vehicle, sustained damage to the front headlight and driver-side mirror.

Police search for vehicles and suspects in connection to shots fired near a local high school in Edenton. (Photo Courtesy: Edenton Police Department)

The second vehicle involved, which is described as being silver, should also have some damage, according to police.

During the time of the incident, people were at the school for a baseball and a softball game. Police say both students and staff are safe and that both games were canceled following the incident.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.