KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a murder-suicide Wednesday night in Kill Devil Hills.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a shooting around 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Burns Drive. When police arrived on the scene, they found two individuals had been fatally shot.

While aspects of the case are under investigation, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), can confirm that this incident is being ruled a murder-suicide.

Police say the victim, identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Hultzman, lived at the Burn Drive residence with several roommates including the suspect, 63-year-old Tommy Pursley.

According to police, Pursley shot Hultzman on the 2nd-floor porch, then entered the residence and shot himself. Both Hultzman and Pursley lived in the Outer Banks for many years and had not had a relationship beyond being roommates for about five years.