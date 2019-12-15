Police in Edenton arrest man following pursuit of a stolen vehicle

Mug shot of James A. Weitz, courtesy of the Edenton Police Department.

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – A Greensboro man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase between Edenton and Windsor, North Carolina.

Police said around 1:38 p.m. Friday, they received a tip about a stolen vehicle from the Greensboro area that was driven by an unknown male, later identified as 28-year-old James A. Weitz.

The tip provided the description of the vehicle, tag number, and the location.

Officers responded in the 700 block of North Broad Street based on the information given.

Weitz hit a parked vehicle and a fence in an attempt to get away.

Edenton police officers told other local law enforcement about Weitz and Windsor police officers spotted him.

Following another pursuit, Weitz was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle.

