ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police say they are looking for a man charged in connection with a shooting on August 27 that left one man dead.

According to police, detectives have obtained warrants for 38-year-old James Donnell Felton Jr. He is wanted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

James Donnell Felton Jr. (38) (Photo Courtesy: Elizabeth City Police Department)

The deadly shooting happened around 12:07 a.m. on August 27 at Herrington Road and White Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore in the roadway in the 500 block of White street with a fatal gunshot wound.

Felton Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information about Felton or his whereabouts should contact Lieutenant James Judge of the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or email at jjudge@elizabethcitync.gov.