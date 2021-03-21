Police ID man jailed after victim threatened with chainsaw in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner man is in custody after threatening victims with a chainsaw Saturday night.

The man was wanted on charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, and damage to property.

There were several calls made to Raleigh Police between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. regarding a man with a chainsaw frightening victims along South Saunders Street.

Police say the man was stopping his car at various locations, getting out, and starting up his chainsaw.

Vanderburg in a photo from CCBI

At about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street where the suspect was using a chainsaw to menace the victim, police said.

A city-wide “be on the lookout” was issued to other police officers while the man was on the loose, according to police. Three photos from the case — including one with a man appearing to hold a chainsaw — were released by police Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon, police said Jacob Matthew Vanderburg, 27, of Garner was arrested in connection with the incidents.

Vanderburg is charged with second-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, four counts of injury to real property, felony larceny of a firearm, and disorderly conduct, police said.