ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to discharge a firearm at an Elizabeth City education center.

According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to the River City YouthBuild center on West Ehringhaus Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were able to locate the alleged suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Joseph Patterson, inside a classroom. Patterson was removed from the classroom without incident.

Following a search of Patterson’s belongings and the school grounds, officers were able to find two Nerf guns in his possession.

Patterson has been charged with communicating threats and sent to the Albemarle District Jail on a $5,000 secure bond.