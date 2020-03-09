Live Now
Police: Elizabeth City man, in jail for 2018 homicide, charged with intimidating witness

North Carolina

Mug shot of Raymond Eugene Woodley III courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A 20-year-old Elizabeth City man charged with first degree murder in connection to a 2018 homicide now faces new charges.

Police say they recently served warrants to Raymond Eugene Woodley III, who’s in Albemarle District Jail, for two counts of intimidating a witness.

Woodley also faces a first degree murder charge in connection to the slaying of Trevon Demetrius Blount on May 3, 2018. He was arrested days after the killing, police say.

Woodley has a court date set for March 9.

