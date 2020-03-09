Police: Elizabeth City man, in jail for 2018 homicide, charged with intimidating witness

Mug shot of Raymond Eugene Woodley III courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A 20-year-old Elizabeth City man charged with first degree murder in connection to a 2018 homicide now faces new charges.

Police say they recently served warrants to Raymond Eugene Woodley III, who’s in Albemarle District Jail, for two counts of intimidating a witness.

Woodley also faces a first degree murder charge in connection to the slaying of Trevon Demetrius Blount on May 3, 2018. He was arrested days after the killing, police say.

Woodley has a court date set for March 9.

