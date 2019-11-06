Police: Drugs found in car after high-speed chase through Northampton County

Taralynn Hopkins (left) and Derrick Robinson (right) were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through Northampton County and into Murfreesboro. (Courtesy of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office)

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina police say they discovered drugs in a car after its driver led officers on a high-speed chase through Northampton County and into Murfreesboro in Hertford County on Thursday.

A Woodland Police officer and a Northampton County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop the driver, 39-year-old Derrick Robinson, after they watched him allegedly commit a minor traffic violation.

Instead of stopping for the officers, Robinson allegedly sped away, leading police on a six-mile high-speed chase that ended in Murfreesboro. At times, the chase reached speeds of over 100 mph, according to police.

After the chase ended, police say Robinson tried to flee on foot. He was caught by police and arrested. Officers searched the car and found more than 18 ounces of marijuana and 5 ounces of cocaine inside, the police department said.

Robinson and his passenger, 28-year-old Taralynn Hopkins, were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and two counts of trafficking cocaine. Robinson is also charged with two counts of resisting a public officer.

Robinson and Hopkins have been released from jail on secured bonds of more than $20,000. They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.