Police chief to retire after 5 years serving Duck, North Carolina

DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — After five years of serving the Duck Police Department, Chief John Cueto has announced his retirement effective this summer.

The Connecticut native is retiring after more than three decades of law enforcement service and the official date is set for August 4.

In 2015, Cueto was selected out of more than 100 candidates for the position as Duck’s Police Chief.

“Chief Cueto has been a great leader for the department in his short time here,” said Mayor Don Kingston. “He will be greatly missed by the community, but I know he is looking forward to what new opportunities exist for him.”

During his time with the Town of Duck, Cueto served on the Board of the Dare County Crime Line and as a Regional Director for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. His time with the NCACP allowed him to help police executives throughout Eastern North Carolina.

“Within his department, Cueto established a nationally recognized organizational structure, unified the police vehicle fleet to create omnipresence, and established proactive policing practices which virtually eliminated property crime,” said town officials.

He also was able to hire three new police officers during his time there, and as a result of his support of training opportunities, all the Duck officers have received advanced law enforcement certificates. Additionally, Cueto rolled out the first department-wide body camera system in Dare County.

“During his time with Duck, he has become respected by the community and enjoyed interacting with citizens through his Brown Bag Lunch program,” officials continued.

Cueto plans to return to his native Connecticut where he started his law enforcement career in 1987.

“Chief Cueto’s presence will be missed,” said Town Manager Chris Layton, “but his accomplishments and the positive impression he left on his officers will endure.”

The Town of Duck will soon begin searching for a new police chief.

