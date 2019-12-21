Police chief on leave after 1 injured in Roanoke Rapids shooting and chase

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin is on administrative leave, following a shooting that left one injured.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, authorities said Martin and other officers were involved in a chase that ended near the intersection of Hinson and South Monroe streets.

One person was shot but no police officers were injured in the shooting, Roanoke Rapids City Manager Joseph Scherer said.

Several neighbors told CBS 17 they recalled hearing a single gunshot.

The SBI has been called to investigate, which Roanoke Rapids said is standard protocol.

Scherer said police tried to arrest someone on outstanding criminal warrants before the chase began. He did not identify that man or say why he was wanted.

He declined to give specifics about the moments before the shooting or what prompted Martin to fire his gun.

“I am confident that Chief Martin acted in accordance with all the department policies with regard to this situation,” said Scherer, noting he spoke briefly with Martin after the incident.

When reached by CBS17, Martin declined to comment on the case.

“Thoughts and prayers for all involved,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Captain Charles Vaught will serve as acting police chief.