Police arrest two men in connection to recent Elizabeth City homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men for their alleged involvement in a recent homicide in Elizabeth City.

On Saturday, August 22, just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Herrington Road in reference to a subject who was found deceased inside the residence. The victim was identified as Jeremy Jerel Floyd, 29, of Elizabeth City.

On August 26, Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donte Iquan Evans, 23, of Elizabeth City on the charge of first-degree murder relating to the homicide. Evans was processed and transported to Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

Donte Iquan Evans, 23

Police and deputies also arrested Patron Maurice Ousley, 21, of Hertford, North Carolina on the charge of first-degree murder relating to the homicide. Ousley was processed and transported to Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

Patron Maurice Ousley, 21

Both Evans and Ousley had their first appearance in District Court on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

This is still an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone

with any information to contact Detective T. Bateman at (252) 621-7129 or the Crime Line

at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

