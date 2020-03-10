Police arrest man following shooting incident near Mid Atlantic Christian University

Mug shot of Dakota Diaz courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident near Mid Atlantic Christian University on Feb. 10.

On Feb. 10 at around 4:35 p.m., officers were dispatched following the report of shots fired in the area of North Poindexter Street in front of Mid Atlantic Christian University.

Following an investigation and video evidence collected, detectives were able to obtain warrants

for 19-year-old Dakota Diaz.

Diaz was arrested for possessing a firearm on educational property, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police say Diaz was given a $16,000 secured bond and transported to Albemarle District Jail. He has a court date on March 9.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts