Breaking News
Police responding to school bus crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
Live Now
Northam to make Amazon economic development announcement on Tuesday in Suffolk

Police arrest man following shooting incident near Mid Atlantic Christian University

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mug shot of Dakota Diaz courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident near Mid Atlantic Christian University on Feb. 10.

On Feb. 10 at around 4:35 p.m., officers were dispatched following the report of shots fired in the area of North Poindexter Street in front of Mid Atlantic Christian University.

Following an investigation and video evidence collected, detectives were able to obtain warrants
for 19-year-old Dakota Diaz.

Diaz was arrested for possessing a firearm on educational property, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police say Diaz was given a $16,000 secured bond and transported to Albemarle District Jail. He has a court date on March 9.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories