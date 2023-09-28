CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — James Ray Bright II was arrested and charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officials.

In the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division and SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 6100 block of Caratoke Highway regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, police said.

Courtesy: Currituck County Sheriff’s Office

Bright is being held at the Currituck County Detention Center under a $500,000.00 secured bond, police said.