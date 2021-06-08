Police: 2 women stabbed each other following crash in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two women are now facing multiple charges after police say they stabbed each other after a crash in Elizabeth City Monday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue on Monday regarding a vehicle crash that resulted in two women “stabbing each other.”

After further investigation, police charged 20-year-old Mashun Latisha James with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and property damage. James was sent to the Albermale District Jail on a $100,500 bond.

The other woman, 20-year-old D’Zyah Keyasha Brazzle, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Brazzle was sent to the Albermale District Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police say both women will have their first hearing at the Pasquotank County District Court on July 26.

Mashun Latisha James (Courtesy – ECPD)

D’Zyah Latrise Brazzle (Courtesy – ECPD)