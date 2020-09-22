‘Poker run’ to be held this weekend for family of 9-year-old shot and killed in July in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The family of Makiia Slade is still searching for answers in her death.

Investigators in Chowan County say the 9-year-old was killed back in July when she and her mother were driving south on US 17 near West Queen Street and someone began shooting into their car. Detectives say there are currently no leads.

“We’re still waiting for more tips, there is a reward out there for $5,000. I think we spoke about that and we’re just hoping someone will speak up,” said Ralchelle Hunter, Makiia’s mother’s sister.

Makiia’s mother, Shatory Slade, was also injured and had to undergo surgery.

“She’s healing well, she hasn’t had to have any more surgeries right now,” she said.

Hunter says the community has shown them a lot of support.

This Sunday, a poker run will be held for the family. The money will go toward the family’s medical bills. Hunter says bikers will lead the way and people can follow in their cars as they go to different businesses.

“While you’re going to these different spots, you’ll pick out a card and get a sheet and get to write down what card you pick out and of course by the time you get to the end, whoever has the best poker hand will get a prize,” said Hunter.

She says so far, more than 20 businesses have donated gifts or prizes to be raffled off.

“Just continue to pray for us. Thank you for the continued support and prayers. We still need it. We still have a lot of healing to do as a family,” she said.

To learn more, visit the Makiia Slade Poker Run page on Facebook.

Latest Posts: