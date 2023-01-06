CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — School officials are now investigating after a pocket knife was found in Moyock Middle School in Currituck Thursday.

In a letter sent to the school community, Currituck County School officials say the incident began when they received a report regarding a student potentially possessing a weapon on campus.

Officials say law enforcement was immediately involved which led to the discovery and confiscation of a pocket knife.

In the statement, school officials say appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken.