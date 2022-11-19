WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

According to Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey, the initial call about the plane crash came in from Jeketer Drive. There was no mayday call or distress call made by anyone on the plane before it went down as far as investigators know at this time.

Firefighters remain at the scene checking for any kind of hazardous materials that may have leaked and could cause a fire hazard, according to Chief Ramsey. A phone line was also taken down in the crash.

The plane came to a rest in a woodline behind a couple of houses in a residential area, according to Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol. No injuries have been reported to anyone in the residential area at this time.

Several police vehicles have left the scene of the crash as of 5:30 p.m. New Walkertown Road will reopen for travel at some point Saturday night.

The crashed plane itself will not be removed from the scene until tomorrow. Several agencies still remain at the scene.

There is no update on the condition of the two people who were aboard the plane.

This is a developing story.