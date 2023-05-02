GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, the Pitt County Detention Center and other members of the sheriff’s office will be showcased on the newest season of A&E’s TV series “60 Days In.”

The sheriff’s office issued a press release from A&E that gives more information on the show and the office’s participation. This season centers on the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville and seven volunteers who stayed within its walls.

The show will air its premiere on June 15 at 9 p.m.

The media release described the show as follows:

“60 Days In” follows seven brave participants as they go undercover in North Carolina’s Pitt County Detention Center on a mission to evoke change. After an inmate recently overdosed from drugs and much of her command staff retiring, Sheriff Dance is looking to make sure the new team and protocols they have in place are providing the proper groundwork to keep the jail a safe place for both inmates and staff. Once embedded in the facility, the participants quickly realize that the conditions are too much to bear, forcing Sheriff Dance to take drastic measures to save the program.

Returning for its eighth season, “60 Days In” continues to hold rank as cable’s #1 crime and justice series among total viewers and adults 18-49*. “60 Days In” provides an unfiltered look at the inner workings of the criminal justice system to help local jails with issues within their facilities. Over the years, the participating jails have seen success with changes such as lowered recidivism rates, facility upgrades, inmate programs and staffing changes.

“60 Days In” and “Booked: First Day In” will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.