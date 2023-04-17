GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — PirateFest returned to Greenville on Saturday and people from all over came to celebrate.

This year’s festival was only one day opposed to the two-day festivals in previous years. But, it is still arrrrg-uably the town’s favorite tradition.

Mateys from near and far say it’s an event they can’t miss. Many came from out of town, including Jason Hemingway, who carried his son to Greenville from Holly Springs.

“[My son] is a massive pirate fan, and anywhere there is anything pirate-y, we have to go,” Hemingway said. “So we drove from Holly Springs, about an hour and a half, not too far but specifically for PirateFest.”

Novelty booth owner, Henry Gardener came even further to take part in the event.

“It’s worth coming down here, because we’re out of Rhode Island, so it’s kind of a long ride, it’s about 14 hours to get here but it’s worth it,” Gardner said.

In addition to food, fun, and fights — well, sword fights — WNCT meteorologists Holly Baker and Max Claypool said it was a perfect day for the event. Last year’s event had some rain to it.

“It’s a beautiful day, sunny low eighties,” said Claypool.

“Feels good, it’s going to bring out a lot of people, I know people have been looking forward to consistency and sunshine,” added Baker.

There was a Pirate parade, tug of war, tarot card readings and an authentic set up of 1700s colonial homes … and much more. The evening was topped off with a concert that included Cooper Greer and Maddie & Tae.

Pirate Captain Carl Cannon said it’s important for the town to stay rooted in its history.

“Everybody needs to remember that this is Pirate Nation, and we need you guys to come out and celebrate with us pirates that are here,” Cannon said.