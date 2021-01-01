PHOTOS: NC Highway Patrol investigating after tractor-trailer misses house, crashes into several vehicles

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer truck nearly crashed into a house and ended up hitting several parked vehicles Friday morning in North Carolina.

The incident happened on New Year’s Day around 8:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Caratoke Highway (U.S. 158).

Chief Vernon Hart with the responding department, Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed that the truck was traveling eastbound and appears to have missed a curve and run off the highway.

Additionally, Hart says the truck ran between the tree and the home before crashing into the vehicles and finally coming to a stop against a power pole.

As a result of the crash, power was out for multiple nearby homes and traffic was reduced to one lane on U.S. 158 eastbound.

A spokesperson with Currituck County says no injuries were reported and the North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

Homeowner Jessica Gazaway says, “My family is blessed to still have our home.”

Photos sent by Gazaway show the truck appears to have gone through the front lawn area and crashed into the vehicles parked near the home.

(Courtesy: Jessica Gazaway | Homeowner and owner one of the vehicles)