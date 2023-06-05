MILLERS CREEK, N.C. (WGHP) — A car drove into a home on Sunday, according to the Millers Creek Fire Department

The crash occurred on Old NC 60 in Millers Creek.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown but speed was a factor, according to the fire department. The home is no longer livable due to the crash and insurance will determine if it can be repaired due to its age.

The driver of the car suffered only minor injuries due to the crash and no one inside the home was hurt.

Power and water services had to be cut due to “extensive framing damage underneath the home,” according to the MCFD.