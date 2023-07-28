BELHAVEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive waterfront home near the North Carolina coast is listed for sale at $8.25 million.

Overlooking the Pungo River, Flowers Landing is a 14,000-square-foot waterfront property currently available for sale in eastern North Carolina.

Located in Belhaven, a waterfront town in Beaufort County, the property is currently listed at a $8.25 million asking price.

Flowers Landing is located on 59 acres of land and features over 3,000 feet of river frontage.

The main home has over 7,000 feet of living space. There are also four guest homes, spread over 2,100 square feet with lighted sidewalks leading guests to the homes.

The property also has a 2100-foot party/bar room, a fire pit and a tennis court for social occasions.

Given its location overlooking the Pungo River, Flowers Landing also features a long pier with two boat lifts and a boat house.

Flowers Landing also comes with 15 acres of woodlands and a 30-foot-by-40-foot barn for storage.

10 acres of the waterfront have also been cleared and could possibly be developed into a horse pasture or something else.

The property is currently being used as a wedding venue. There is also a possibility of buying 240 more acres across the river that could be used for hunting, fishing or further development.

The address is 220 Pungo Shores Drive. Flowers Landing was built in 2000. In total, there are 17 bedrooms and 6 buildings on the property.