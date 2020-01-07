Phone scams targeted Raleigh Medicare recipients, insurance officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Insurance officials in Raleigh are asking residents to be wary of Medicare scams after multiple, recent incidents.

According to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, the phone scams are reportedly targeting medicare recipients.

In recent reports, officials say the calls were listed with a Caller ID as “Senior Center,” however the number was unavailable.

Victims of the scams reported the callers stating that they were conducting a Medicare survey and either asked for personal information or if the victims received the new Medicare card.

Commissioner Causey stated that Medicare won’t call recipients, and will never ask anyone for their Social Security Number or any personal information.

“If someone is calling, claiming to be from Medicare and asking for your Social Security number or bank information, hang up, it’s a scam.”

Residents who feel they might have been targeted by the scams are urged to report it to the Department’s Seniors Health Insurance Information Program or the N.C. Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-800-408-1212.