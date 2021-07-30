Phillips Farms of Cary, N.C. keeps fun in the forecast all year long

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)– August may be right around the corner, but you can still have plenty of fun as we wind down the summer.

Phillips Farms of Cary is always bringing something fresh to the table so you and your family can safely make memories no matter the month with their farmer’s market and summer events.

“It’s like your best grocery store you can go to. You can get all fresh products and produce and everything else. And we always, always have an event going. So we’ll have activities for the kids, live music, you know, different beverages, alcohol. We sell stuff at our store, and we just have a lot of good things going on,” says owner Michael Phillips.

The farmer’s market is open on Saturdays and Sundays. Phillips has anywhere from 15 to 60 vendors each weekend.

Parking is free and none of the events have a cover charge. Phillips just wants to see the community out safely supporting local businesses.

This weekend, they will have their Watermelon Festival on July 31 and August 1. If you cannot make a trip to the farm just yet, do not worry — they have plenty of events in the forecast.

“Then we’ll have our barbeque festival August 7th and 8th, which is exciting because we’re doing a huge grand champion rib cookoff. Anyone can enter. It’s a $250 grand prize. And we’re doing a people’s choice award as well,” says Phillips.

Once August ends, it is time to fall in love with their fall festivities. Phillips Farms of Cary will kick off their fall schedule beginning on Sept. 18.

Phillips is excited to once again provide fun in a safe environment.

“I mean 30 plus activities for families to do. But we’ll still have all of our handwashing stations and everything to have precaution for folks that are still a little uncomfortable. And then once we open that, we’ll still have the Farmer’s Market going on. The market is up here on Saturdays and Sundays as well. So you’ll get the best of both worlds.”

Taking a trip to the farm truly is the best of both worlds. You can make precious memories with your family and help your fellow neighbor.

“I think it’s the heart to help local folks right now, small businesses. And get everything back to normal that way we can help everybody, and everyone can get something local. You know? And just have something to do that’s fresh, that’s outside. That’s our main goal.”

To learn more about everything going on at Phillips Farms, visit http://phillipsfarmsofcary.com/.